GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages predict that GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) will report $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. GP Strategies also reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GP Strategies.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $128.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.29 million. GP Strategies had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 9.09%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPX. Roth Capital cut shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley cut shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $20.85 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barrington Research cut shares of GP Strategies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of GP Strategies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, GP Strategies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.96.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 9,634 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in GP Strategies by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in GP Strategies by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 24,221 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in GP Strategies by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in GP Strategies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPX remained flat at $$20.71 on Thursday. 133,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,029. GP Strategies has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $20.87. The company has a market cap of $363.48 million, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corp. provides training, e-Learning solutions, management consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following Geographic Segments: North America, EMEA and Emerging Markets (Latin America and Asia Pacific countries). It provides Workforce Transformation Services into three primary solution sets: Organizational Performance Solutions (OPS), Technical Performance Solutions (TPS) and Automotive Performance Solutions (APS).

