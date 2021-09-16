Graviocoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $163.00 (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0377 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and $163.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.60 or 0.00398502 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006617 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000606 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

