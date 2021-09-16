GravityCoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.00 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 16th. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GravityCoin has a market cap of $15,079.28 and approximately $1.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00074380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.82 or 0.00121183 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.44 or 0.00176970 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,558.14 or 0.07457102 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,653.11 or 0.99870725 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.38 or 0.00855887 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GravityCoin Coin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,308,709 coins. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

