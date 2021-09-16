Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.36.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GDOT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. reduced their price objective on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of GDOT opened at $49.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.58 and a beta of 1.01. Green Dot has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $64.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.47.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $357.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.45 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 1.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $153,378.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,675,710.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 10,452 shares of company stock valued at $501,455 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Green Dot by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

