Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $131.37

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 131.37 ($1.72) and traded as high as GBX 134.40 ($1.76). Greencore Group shares last traded at GBX 129.50 ($1.69), with a volume of 1,037,300 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of £681.88 million and a P/E ratio of -17.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 131.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 143.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70.

In related news, insider Patrick F. Coveney sold 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total value of £1,349,000 ($1,762,477.14).

Greencore Group Company Profile (LON:GNC)

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

