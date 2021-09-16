Greenleaf Trust Acquires 17,771 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,248,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,771 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.1% of Greenleaf Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $168,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 199,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after acquiring an additional 18,132 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,999,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,050,000 after purchasing an additional 105,686 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 17,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.76. The company had a trading volume of 8,892,800 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.22 and its 200 day moving average is $75.16.

