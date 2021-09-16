Greenleaf Trust Acquires 40,301 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,301 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.45.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $84.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,868,847. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.79 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $165.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.05, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.96.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.