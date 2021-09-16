Greenleaf Trust Buys 2,285 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,524 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Netflix were worth $11,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Netflix by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 638 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $4,164,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,018,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,729,194 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $584.69. The company had a trading volume of 75,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $258.78 billion, a PE ratio of 60.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $543.58 and a 200 day moving average of $524.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $458.60 and a 12 month high of $615.60.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. Netflix’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 16th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.79.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

