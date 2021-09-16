Greenleaf Trust Buys 299 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,850 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 10.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 16.7% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3.0% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 165,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 34.5% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.55.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $1.77 on Thursday, hitting $573.88. 22,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,735. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.72 billion, a PE ratio of 76.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $295.37 and a one year high of $582.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $537.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.30.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 31.22%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.53, for a total transaction of $1,137,435.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,222.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,447 shares of company stock worth $33,808,533 in the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

