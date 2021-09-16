Greenleaf Trust Buys 3,447 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRK. Morgan Stanley cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.19. The company had a trading volume of 517,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,236,858. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.56. The firm has a market cap of $182.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

