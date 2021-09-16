Greenleaf Trust Buys 505 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,641 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for 0.2% of Greenleaf Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $19,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 87.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.33.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $1,092,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,141,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $37,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 760,656 shares of company stock worth $190,459,797. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $3.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $259.20. The company had a trading volume of 210,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,400,545. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $275.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

