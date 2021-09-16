Greenleaf Trust Buys 7,836 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,836 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $121.24. 10,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,330. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.31 and its 200 day moving average is $122.31. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $89.02 and a 52 week high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

