Greenleaf Trust Cuts Stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,814 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust owned 0.41% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $12,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after buying an additional 37,778 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 162.1% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 244.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 26,725 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $50.49. 150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,999. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $50.45 and a 1-year high of $50.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day moving average of $50.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.