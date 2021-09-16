Greenleaf Trust Grows Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,923 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Adobe were worth $15,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,363 shares of company stock worth $7,711,611. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $629.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $1.66 on Thursday, reaching $662.74. 39,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,198,942. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $673.88. The firm has a market cap of $315.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $634.92 and a 200-day moving average of $549.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

