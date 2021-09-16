Greenleaf Trust Grows Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,592 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust owned approximately 0.28% of Steelcase worth $4,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Steelcase by 443.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the second quarter worth $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Steelcase during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Steelcase during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Steelcase by 19.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kate P. Wolters sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $77,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCS traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.78. The stock had a trading volume of 10,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,610. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23 and a beta of 1.42. Steelcase Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $16.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.37.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Steelcase had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $556.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.54%.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

