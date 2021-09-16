Greenleaf Trust Grows Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,805 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises approximately 0.2% of Greenleaf Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $18,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 46,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Community Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in Mondelez International by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,587,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,144,000 after purchasing an additional 309,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.68. 384,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,031,965. The company has a market cap of $84.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $65.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.25.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

