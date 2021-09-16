Greenleaf Trust Has $11.64 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,698 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $11,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 34,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 385,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,407,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 179,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,147,000 after acquiring an additional 19,180 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,561,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.4% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 62,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,798 shares of company stock worth $1,800,304. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $76.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,316,573. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.14 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.25.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

