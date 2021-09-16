Greenleaf Trust Has $17.46 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,012 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in NIKE were worth $17,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in NIKE by 128.4% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $3,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $2,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $158.06. 262,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,290,505. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.74 and a 52 week high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.71.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NIKE from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.26.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.