Greenleaf Trust Has $19.26 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,164 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Greenleaf Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,822,995,000 after buying an additional 2,660,059 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $188,132,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,110,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,184 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,970,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,164,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,179,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,424,547. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $82.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.17 and a 200 day moving average of $79.08.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

