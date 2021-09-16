Greenleaf Trust Has $19.60 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.2% of Greenleaf Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $19,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apriem Advisors grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 58,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,673,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 110,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,339,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 42,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEP. Truist raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $155.50. 142,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,947,558. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $159.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.