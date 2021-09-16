Greenleaf Trust Has $20.97 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,535 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 0.3% of Greenleaf Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $20,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,365,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,283,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.15.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.40. The company had a trading volume of 325,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,881,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.01. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $81.75 and a one year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.