Greenleaf Trust Has $26.20 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Greenleaf Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Greenleaf Trust owned about 0.12% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $26,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $149.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,889. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $108.20 and a 52 week high of $152.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.85.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

