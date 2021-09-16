Greenleaf Trust Has $26.85 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.3% of Greenleaf Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,841.72.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $19.73 on Thursday, hitting $2,868.86. The stock had a trading volume of 49,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,827. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,925.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,728.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,431.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.