Greenleaf Trust Has $3.80 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 74.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 26,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 151,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,534,000 after buying an additional 16,703 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:GVI traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,280 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.63.

