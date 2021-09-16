Greenleaf Trust Has $49.15 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.6% of Greenleaf Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $49,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,155,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 78.4% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,597.47, for a total value of $7,792,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,914,646.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total transaction of $119,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 464,489 shares of company stock worth $334,390,376 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $12.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,891.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,376. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,767.26 and a 200 day moving average of $2,470.85. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,936.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.