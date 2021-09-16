Greenleaf Trust Has $49.21 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.6% of Greenleaf Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Visa were worth $49,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

NYSE:V traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $223.85. 216,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,218,572. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.12 and its 200-day moving average is $229.48. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

