Greenleaf Trust Has $53.99 Million Position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,610,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,238 shares during the period. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Greenleaf Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Greenleaf Trust owned 7.24% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $53,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,955,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,549,000 after purchasing an additional 227,589 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,098,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,205,000 after purchasing an additional 198,959 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,730,000 after purchasing an additional 13,728 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 499,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,461,000 after purchasing an additional 21,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 342,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,489,000 after purchasing an additional 38,002 shares in the last quarter.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,243. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $36.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.24.

