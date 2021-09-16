Greenleaf Trust Has $719.64 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,673,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 8.9% of Greenleaf Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Greenleaf Trust owned 0.25% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $719,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 17,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,269,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,233,000 after acquiring an additional 16,295 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $448.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,268,193. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $320.92 and a 12-month high of $456.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $444.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $424.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

