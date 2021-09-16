Greenleaf Trust Has $78.77 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Greenleaf Trust cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,224 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Greenleaf Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Greenleaf Trust owned about 0.11% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $78,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,212,047. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.71. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.