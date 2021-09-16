Greenleaf Trust Has $9.24 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mastercard by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,594,026,000 after buying an additional 1,401,668 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,976,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,962,775,000 after purchasing an additional 216,976 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Mastercard by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,282,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,827 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,010,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,276,688,000 after acquiring an additional 794,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 19.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,448,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,951 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.48.

MA stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $346.36. The company had a trading volume of 138,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,776,064. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $365.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $341.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

