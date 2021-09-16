Greenleaf Trust Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 435,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,196 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 0.4% of Greenleaf Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Greenleaf Trust owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $31,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $77.88. 79,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080,144. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.92 and a 52 week high of $79.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

