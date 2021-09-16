Greenleaf Trust Raises Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,765 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,876,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,370 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 176,818 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $70,805,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 524,406 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $209,993,000 after acquiring an additional 8,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Managed Account Services Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.04.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,459,630.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 100,438 shares of company stock worth $41,902,034 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $417.44. The company had a trading volume of 104,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,624. The company has a market capitalization of $393.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.64 and a 1 year high of $431.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $416.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $398.42.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

