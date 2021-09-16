Greenleaf Trust Raises Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $18,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,786,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,747,502,000 after purchasing an additional 575,677 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in S&P Global by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,065,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491,166 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,951,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,178,000 after acquiring an additional 843,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,471,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,313,000 after acquiring an additional 48,400 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 35,187.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,840,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,050,000 after buying an additional 2,832,554 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.90.

SPGI stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $453.63. The company had a trading volume of 27,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,788. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $456.63. The company has a market capitalization of $109.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $433.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $396.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.