Greenleaf Trust Reduces Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust owned 0.07% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $5,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJJ. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,053. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $64.04 and a 1 year high of $111.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.36 and its 200-day moving average is $105.32.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

