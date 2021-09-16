Greenleaf Trust Reduces Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 36,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $169.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,940. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.93. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.77 and a 12-month high of $177.16. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BR. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

In related news, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $5,748,497.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $185,176.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,396.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,576 shares of company stock worth $9,478,456. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

