Greenleaf Trust Reduces Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,881 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 0.5% of Greenleaf Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in PayPal were worth $37,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in PayPal by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 4,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in PayPal by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 424,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $103,184,000 after buying an additional 10,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its holdings in PayPal by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 12,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $282.94. The stock had a trading volume of 144,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,556,509. The company has a market capitalization of $332.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.63 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

