Greenleaf Trust Sells 10,080 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,400 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 10,080 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 17,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,740 shares of company stock worth $1,042,314. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Cowen raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.09.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.52. 598,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,296,787. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.54. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

