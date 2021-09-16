Greenleaf Trust Sells 1,271 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,411 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.4% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 23,703 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $16,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 5.7% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. AF Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth $244,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Tesla by 32.2% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 357 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 2.2% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total value of $787,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,954,423.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total value of $1,007,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,402 shares of company stock worth $63,982,010 over the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 target price (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $602.16.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $755.56. 568,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,202,936. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $697.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $668.77. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.30 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $748.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 391.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

