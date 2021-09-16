Greenleaf Trust Sells 219 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,293,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,784,871,000 after acquiring an additional 566,814 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,896,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,683,200,000 after acquiring an additional 93,794 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,560,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,081,402,000 after acquiring an additional 53,508 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,487,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,047,856,000 after buying an additional 41,649 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,611,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,648,320,000 after buying an additional 63,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.95.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TMO traded down $4.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $558.38. 20,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,043. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $542.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $494.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.80 and a 1 year high of $575.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

