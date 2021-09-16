Greenleaf Trust Sells 2,668 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,218 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,856,415 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,933,537,000 after purchasing an additional 231,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,297,352 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,020,213,000 after purchasing an additional 573,176 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,884,021 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,885,866,000 after purchasing an additional 495,284 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,626,107 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,780,534,000 after purchasing an additional 411,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,533,911 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,159,160,000 after purchasing an additional 65,566 shares during the last quarter. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.59.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $144.86. 224,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,223,907. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.50. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $403.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,205,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $184,299,030.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,307,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,368,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,854,977 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

