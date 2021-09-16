Greenleaf Trust Sells 2,769 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,985 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,084,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,480 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766,435 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,349,140,000 after purchasing an additional 525,507 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,154,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,876,735,000 after purchasing an additional 876,689 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,369,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 471.5% during the 1st quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $798,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.76. 294,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,861,006. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $108.30 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.