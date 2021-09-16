Greenleaf Trust Sells 865 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences comprises approximately 0.2% of Greenleaf Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $19,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $677,672.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,139,113.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $1,702,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,429.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,530 shares of company stock worth $11,055,715. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

EW traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $123.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.11 and its 200-day moving average is $99.57.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

