GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $12.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Approximately 193,499 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 1,047,251 shares.The stock last traded at $11.84 and had previously closed at $11.90.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GSKY. TheStreet raised shares of GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GreenSky presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.08.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 4.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 10.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 63.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 2.8% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 114,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. 31.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.49. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.71.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $136.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.63 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 5.50%. Analysts predict that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

