GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 9,816 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 110,785 shares.The stock last traded at $7.86 and had previously closed at $7.98.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GHG. TheStreet cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.80. The stock has a market cap of $824.40 million, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.70.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHG. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 28,247 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 36,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 980,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after purchasing an additional 33,054 shares in the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

