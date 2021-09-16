Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Trading Down 6%

Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI) shares dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 18,461 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 27,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21.

About Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI)

Greystone Logistics, Inc is a manufacturing and leasing company. It engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of plastic pallets. The firm sells its pallets through a network of independent contractor distributors and direct sales. Its customers are primarily located in the United States and engaged in the beverage, pharmaceutical and other industries.

