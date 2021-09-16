Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Trading 5.7% Higher

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)’s stock price traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.09 and last traded at $31.88. 8,688 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 306,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.15.

GDYN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.68 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.60.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 6.55% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. Equities analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total transaction of $316,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,444.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Benhamou sold 47,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $1,427,596.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 263,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,934,652.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,949,667 shares of company stock worth $76,236,908 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

