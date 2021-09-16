Grid+ (GRID) Market Capitalization Achieves $12.40 Million

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Grid+ has a market cap of $12.40 million and $349.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Grid+ has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Grid+ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000668 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00062062 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002878 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.29 or 0.00140157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00013837 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $376.01 or 0.00794949 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00046588 BTC.

Grid+ Coin Profile

Grid+ (GRID) is a coin. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Buying and Selling Grid+

