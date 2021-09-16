Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Sells $49,000.00 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at $364,633.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Thomas F. Herman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 17th, Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $53,640.00.
Grocery Outlet stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.27. 551,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,757. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.00. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $48.87.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,204,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,921 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,633,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,372,000 after purchasing an additional 839,071 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,992,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,711,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,984,000 after purchasing an additional 521,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 189.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 786,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,257,000 after purchasing an additional 515,159 shares during the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GO shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. MKM Partners cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.
About Grocery Outlet
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
