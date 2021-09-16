Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Sells $49,000.00 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at $364,633.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas F. Herman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $53,640.00.

Grocery Outlet stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.27. 551,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,757. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.00. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $775.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.31 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,204,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,921 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,633,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,372,000 after purchasing an additional 839,071 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,992,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,711,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,984,000 after purchasing an additional 521,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 189.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 786,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,257,000 after purchasing an additional 515,159 shares during the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GO shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. MKM Partners cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

