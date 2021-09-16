Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $24.20

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.20 and last traded at $24.62, with a volume of 1292456 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.66.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. MKM Partners cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,162.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $896,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,881,120 in the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.
Grocery Outlet Company Profile (NASDAQ:GO)
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
Featured Article: Trade War
Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.