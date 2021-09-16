Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $24.20

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.20 and last traded at $24.62, with a volume of 1292456 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.66.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. MKM Partners cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $775.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.31 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,162.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $896,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,881,120 in the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

