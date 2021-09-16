Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC) Short Interest Down 54.5% in August

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the August 15th total of 78,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of GCAC stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $9.86. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,070. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82. Growth Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $9.96.

Get Growth Capital Acquisition alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCAC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $151,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition by 18.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Growth Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Growth Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.